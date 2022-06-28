mdf commerce (MDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect mdf commerce to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

MDF stock opened at C$3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.20.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.30.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.