Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.9% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 41,997 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $39,057.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 113,565 shares of company stock worth $104,373. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

