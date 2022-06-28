Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,965,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

