Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $4,750,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

