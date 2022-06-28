MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,206. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

