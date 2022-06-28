MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Stock Holdings Increased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

CMU opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

