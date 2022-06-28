MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 150,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.