Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys Shares of 2,613 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

