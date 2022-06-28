Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $581,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $194.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.77 and its 200-day moving average is $203.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

