Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $246.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

