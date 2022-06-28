Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $393.13 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

