Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

BSV opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

