Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Mitsui Chemicals stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

