Monero Classic One Day Volume Reaches $398.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $398.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00571249 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

