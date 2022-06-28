Moonriver Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.29 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.04 or 0.00054484 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $53.05 million and $8.29 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,863% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.07 or 0.19704899 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00181823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00072247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015384 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,381,847 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,051 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

