Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of EDD opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
