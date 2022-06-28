Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EDD opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,736,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

