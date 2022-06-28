Morgan Stanley Trims Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Target Price to GBX 2,250

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,530 ($31.04) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 3,050 ($37.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,935 ($36.01) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,733.75.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

