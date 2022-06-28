Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,830. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.