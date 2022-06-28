MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTUAY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €255.00 ($271.28) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

MTUAY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.41. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $127.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

