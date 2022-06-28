N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 6,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 864,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,022,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in N-able by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth $13,732,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able in the first quarter worth $9,233,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the first quarter worth $8,830,000.
N-able Company Profile (NYSE:NABL)
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
