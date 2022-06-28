National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.