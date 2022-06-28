National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.

NHI stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

