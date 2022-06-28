NEAR Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.51 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00017092 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $251.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00092397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00050510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00263324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 124.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009866 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 722,556,996 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

