Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Nelnet comprises about 5.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 4.14% of Nelnet worth $132,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 101,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $122,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,443. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 72.67, a quick ratio of 72.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $481.56 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

NNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Nelnet (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.