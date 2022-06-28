Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,506.00

Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market cap of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino System Base Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00181920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015147 BTC.

About Neutrino System Base Token

Neutrino System Base Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Trading

