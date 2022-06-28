New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 56,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

