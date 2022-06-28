NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,296,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

