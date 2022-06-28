NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

