NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

