NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Reduced by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.7% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $4.43 on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 363,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,877. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

