NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.50, but opened at $107.71. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NIKE shares last traded at $108.46, with a volume of 213,548 shares traded.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.52.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

