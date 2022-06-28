Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NSTC remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 752,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 193,764 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

