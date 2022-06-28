Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 534,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,440. The stock has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.54. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$44.11.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5608405 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPI. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.35.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

