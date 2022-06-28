Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. 47,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

