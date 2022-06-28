NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $131.15 million and approximately $19.98 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

