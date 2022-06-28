NULS (NULS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.92 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 3% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,848.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.88 or 0.19619524 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00180685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00072521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016015 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

