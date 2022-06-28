NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.39. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 1,985 shares.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 374,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 56,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

