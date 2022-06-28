Oakmont Capital Inc Purchases 3,858 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,833.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,522,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,622,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oakmont Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Oakmont Capital Inc bought 6,454 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,528.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Oakmont Capital Inc bought 9,699 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,307.71.

Shares of KFS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,089. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 million, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of -0.17.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 161.76% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

