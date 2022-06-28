Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $255.47 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $255.47 million and $37.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

