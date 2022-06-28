Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 4.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 61,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,712,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

