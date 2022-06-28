Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $319,570.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,412.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.16659308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00075285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015113 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

