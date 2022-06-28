OKCash One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $277,215.53 and $1.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,285.95 or 0.99894454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00023180 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,318,563 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

