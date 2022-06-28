Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up approximately 4.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $130,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Old Republic International by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 140,852 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

