Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTEX opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Open Text by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

