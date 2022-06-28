OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $243,411.01 and approximately $67,652.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,412.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.16659308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00075285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015113 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

