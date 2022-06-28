Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OROVY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $16.3772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.