Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OROVY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $16.3772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

