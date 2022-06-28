Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 8.1% Higher

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 13,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,632,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Oscar Health by 22.4% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,086,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,541,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.