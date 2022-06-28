PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Down 97.3% in June

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.00.

Shares of PageGroup stock remained flat at $$5.27 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

