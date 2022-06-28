Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3,100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 677,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 428.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.