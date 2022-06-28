Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PK stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $4,775,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 234,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

